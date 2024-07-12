First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.59 and last traded at $72.59. Approximately 9,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $348,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

