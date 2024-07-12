First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 690.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,976 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

FICS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

