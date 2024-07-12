First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 171.7% in June

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the June 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. 497,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,825. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
