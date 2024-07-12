First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 171.7% in June

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the June 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. 497,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,825. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

