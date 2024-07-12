First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 251.9% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.11. 12,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.25.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
