First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 251.9% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.11. 12,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

