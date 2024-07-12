First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 65,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.80. 7,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,268. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

