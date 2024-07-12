First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 360,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 213,675 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.69.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $730.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 175,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 388,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.