First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 360,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 213,675 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.69.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $730.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
