First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90. 983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Get First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 4.01% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.