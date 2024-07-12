First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,572,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.