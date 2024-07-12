First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBKZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 4,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

