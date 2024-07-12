First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
FCNCA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,857.18.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.2 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,180,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.