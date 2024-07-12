First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

First American Financial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in First American Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,148,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in First American Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $55.96 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

