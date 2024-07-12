First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.42% of First Advantage worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 255,807 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 240,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 3,654.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. William Blair initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:FA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. 134,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,678. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

