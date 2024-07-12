Financial Council LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Financial Council LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 3.0% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $315.88. 74,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,478. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $318.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.63.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

