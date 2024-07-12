Financial Council LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Council LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $814,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.30. 3,214,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.