Financial Council LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Council LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,488,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $328.78. 2,060,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,500. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.74 and a 200-day moving average of $297.47. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

