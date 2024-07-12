Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,148. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

