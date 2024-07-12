Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYLD. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 816,262 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Shares of PYLD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,259. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

