Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 305,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 102,406 shares.The stock last traded at $58.90 and had previously closed at $58.26.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

