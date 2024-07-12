Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.58

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 15132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

