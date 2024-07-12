Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to $229.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Ferguson stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.32. 721,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.18. Ferguson has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

