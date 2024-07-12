Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.31 and last traded at $113.16. Approximately 2,678,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,880,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $446.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

