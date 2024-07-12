Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.15. 3,024,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,851,611. The company has a market cap of $446.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

