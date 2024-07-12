Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. B. Riley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.95. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.