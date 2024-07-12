Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4,860.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,340 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.6% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 6,296,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,174. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

