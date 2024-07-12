Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Cut by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,612 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 903.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 8,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,769. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.