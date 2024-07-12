Evercore ISI Cuts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $20.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.54.

PRVA opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and have sold 45,457 shares worth $827,810. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

