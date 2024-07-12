Evercore ISI Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $72.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

