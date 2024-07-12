Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 93.8% in June

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance
EVAX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 25,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,724. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.
