Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 93.8% in June

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

EVAX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 25,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,724. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Free Report ) by 606.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

EVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

