Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Euroseas Stock Down 1.6 %
ESEA stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $278.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 54.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Euroseas
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
