Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $11.72 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,544,297,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

According to CryptoCompare, "Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

