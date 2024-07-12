Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Sells $356,317.36 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.15 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

