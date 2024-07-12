Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Essent Group Trading Up 3.1 %

ESNT opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Essent Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

