Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 576,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 873,129 shares.The stock last traded at $19.26 and had previously closed at $19.18.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

