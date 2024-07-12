Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 11th (ACAD, BCOV, CASY, CHRS, CLDT, DLX, ERO, EVC, FRBA, GLDD)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 11th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

