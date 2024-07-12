Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 11th (ACAD, BCOV, CASY, CHRS, CLDT, DLX, ERO, EVC, FRBA, GLDD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 11th:
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
