Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 11th (ACAD, BCOV, CASY, CHRS, CLDT, DLX, ERO, EVC, FRBA, GLDD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

