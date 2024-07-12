Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ACAD, ACLS, ADBE, AEM, AGI, ALV, AMLX, AMPL, APA, APO)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 12th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $635.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $128.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $134.00 to $141.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $478.00 to $533.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.17) to GBX 549 ($7.03). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $56.00 to $80.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $313.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $435.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $31.00. Evercore ISI currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.75 to $7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $850.00 to $925.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $326.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $168.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $457.00 to $454.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $142.00 to $115.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $3.00 to $5.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $82.00 to $79.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $229.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $129.00 to $133.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $143.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 125 ($1.60). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $139.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $3.50. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $460.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $655.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $53.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $84.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $116.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $79.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $196.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $295.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $109.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $74.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $131.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $99.00 to $108.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $11.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.99) to GBX 785 ($10.06). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $344.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by CIBC from $70.00 to $80.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 48 ($0.61) to GBX 49 ($0.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $116.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $81.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $156.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $262.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $67.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $340.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

