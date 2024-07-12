Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ACAD, ACLS, ADBE, AEM, AGI, ALV, AMLX, AMPL, APA, APO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 12th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $635.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $128.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $134.00 to $141.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $478.00 to $533.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.17) to GBX 549 ($7.03). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $56.00 to $80.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $313.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $435.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $31.00. Evercore ISI currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.75 to $7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $850.00 to $925.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $326.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $168.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $457.00 to $454.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $142.00 to $115.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $3.00 to $5.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $82.00 to $79.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $229.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $129.00 to $133.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $143.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 125 ($1.60). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $139.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $3.50. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $460.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $655.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $53.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $84.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $116.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $79.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $196.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $295.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $109.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $74.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $131.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $99.00 to $108.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $11.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.99) to GBX 785 ($10.06). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $344.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by CIBC from $70.00 to $80.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 48 ($0.61) to GBX 49 ($0.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $116.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $81.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $156.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $262.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $67.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $340.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

