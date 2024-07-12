Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,411 shares of company stock worth $7,646,571. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 42.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Equitable by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 243.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 141.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $42.03 on Friday. Equitable has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $42.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

