EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMUC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
About EOM Pharmaceuticals
