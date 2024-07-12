Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Down 2.1%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 62,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,368,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Get Envista alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,781,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,224,000 after purchasing an additional 850,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,412,000.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.