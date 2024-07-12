Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 37,752 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,571. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.81.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

