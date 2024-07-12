Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 12,325 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.83. 1,749,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,847. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.66 and its 200-day moving average is $333.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

