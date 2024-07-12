Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 120,713 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,713 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in AT&T by 386.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AT&T by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 384,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,902,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,391,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

