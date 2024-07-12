Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 22.87% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $190,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 19,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,120. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

