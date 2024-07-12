Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,728. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

