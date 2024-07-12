Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VGT stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $600.49. The company had a trading volume of 690,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $608.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

