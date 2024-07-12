Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 164,686 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,686 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.86% of iShares MBS ETF worth $258,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.12. 1,820,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

