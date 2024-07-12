Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.46. 2,256,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,839. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $117.28 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

