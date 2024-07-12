Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DRI traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,011. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

