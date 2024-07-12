Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

