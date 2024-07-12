Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.54. 3,309,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

