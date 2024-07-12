Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $27.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 2,970,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.